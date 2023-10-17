UPDATE 8.28pm: Diablo 4’s Season of Blood is now live on all platforms following a last-minute delay which Blizzard blamed on “complications.” Unfortunately, not all technical issues have been resolved as yet, and Blizzard has been forced to temporarily disable cross-play between PC and consoles while it attempts to find a solution.

“We are working to solve this,” the developer explained in an update on social media“and will provide updates as they are available.”

Season of Blood arrives alongside Diablo 4’s Steam release, which also saw a bit of a delay earlier today. It comes with a 25% launch week discount, ending on 24th October, meaning you can currently pick it up for £44.99 instead of the usual £59.99.

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood announcement trailer.

ORIGINAL STORY 8pm: Blizzard has announced a last-minute (but hopefully brief) delay for Diablo 4’s Season of Blood, after it encountered “complications” ahead of today’s release.

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood – its second season of post-launch content since arriving in June – promises the likes of a new vampire hunter quest line, 22 new vampire powers, new monster types and variants, plus a new seasonal event.

It was initially expected to arrive at 6pm BST/10am PDT, but Blizzard announced it was slamming on the brakes ten minutes after Season of Blood was due to release.

In a statement addressing its failure to launch shared on social media, Blizzard wrote, “We’ve encountered some complications and will be delaying Season of Blood’s start time a few hours to remedy these issues.” It added that it’ll “share updates as soon as we have them.”

Season of Blood’s planned launch today coincides with Diablo 4’s arrival on Steam. Unfortunately, while Blizzard made no mention of Valve’s platform in its delayed announcement, a cursory glance at the store indicates today’s “complications” have also affected the game’s release over there.

On the plus side, when it does eventually show up, Blizzard has confirmed Diablo 4 will be fully Steam Deck Verified.