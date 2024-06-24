Diablo 4’s Season 5 will introduce a new wave-based rogue-lite mode.

By using an Infernal Compass – which scales in difficulty and world tier – players will be able to unlock the Infernal Hordes mode wherein they’ll earn Burning Aether “to unlock powerful weapons and rewards”.

Successfully slay the Hordes, and you’ll be asked to take on the powerful Fell Council, which consists of three random minibosses. Successfully defeat them, and you’ll be able to spend your Burning Aether on “Spoils of Hell” – Spoils of Equipment, Materials, Gold, or Greater Equipment – ​​which guarantees an item with a Greater Affix.

Let’s Play Diablo 4 – WE LOVE LILITH?! DIABLO 4 PS5 GAMEPLAY.Watch on YouTube

Each time-limited wave will last 90 seconds, after which you’ll have to defeat whatever foes remain before choosing three Boons & Banes – called Infernal Offers – that will modify your run. As these modifiers will stack, Blizzard warns players to “choose wisely” and, as you may well expect, the harder the difficulty, the better the rewards.

“Helltides were only the beginning of the horrors lying in wait,” the Diablo 4 team teases. “Confront seemingly endless waves of Hell’s Legions in the Realm of Hatred, as the Infernal Hordes grow more powerful with each passing day.”

Interested? You can access the new mode early if you participate in the Public Test Realm (PTR), which is running for a week from tomorrow, Tuesday 25th June. The PTR will close on 2nd July. For everyone else, you’ll have to wait until Season 5 goes live. Sorry.

For more, check out Blizzard’s Diablo 4 Season 5 summary on the official website.

As a thank you “for being part of the Diablo community through another year of fighting back the demonic forces of Hell”, the March of the Goblins event – ​​which kicked off at the beginning of this month across both Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal – had “a goblin’s heap of rewards” to give away to mark the occasion.

While the franchise has long been associated with its dedicated PC fanbase, an email sent from Xbox president Sarah Bond in April intimated that Diablo 4 – which was acquired by Microsoft as part of its $68.7m acquisition of Activision Blizzard, of course – is more popular on the Xbox console system, even though the RPG is also available on PC and PlayStation consoles, too.