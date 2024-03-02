The Gauntlet is coming to Diablo 4 next week.

As revealed by the team at yesterday's Campfire Chat, The Gauntlet – which goes live on Tuesday 5th March – is a fixed, non-linear dungeon that “will pit players of the same class against each other for top rank”. The Gauntlet will reset at 4pm UK time every Tuesday, with the next trial going live at 6.15pm the same day.



Diablo IV | Season 3 Campfire Chat | February 2024





“Obtain Proofs of Might by slaying demons, opening chests, and completing events,” the team teased. “Pillars are scattered throughout the Gauntlet and can increase the number of Proofs earned from each Monster kill.

“Your final score each week will earn Seals, which is used for eligibility to place on the Leaderboards. There are four ranks to earn: Seal of the Blooded, Seal of the Steadfast, Seal of the Iron-Willed, Seal of the Worthy. “

Interested? Head to the Seasonal Realm on World Tier 4 by traveling to the southwestern port in Gear Kul. Upon the weekly reset you'll secure your Caches of Trials, which “guarantee one Ancestral Legendary and scales in rank with the Cache awarded.”

Community director Adam Fletcher, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, and lead live class designer Adam Jackson also discussed the class balance updates on the way, as well as tease the return of some “updated Vampiric powers from Season of Blood.”

ICYMI, Diablo 4 is coming to Game Pass this March. Xbox said Diablo 4's upcoming Game Pass debut is part of Microsoft's “promise to offer Activision Blizzard games” on the subscription service, following its acquisition of the Diablo and Call of Duty maker last year.