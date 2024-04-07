Diablo 4 is a particularly popular cross-platform game, but it turns out that the platform on which there is the greatest number of players it seems to be Xboxas Microsoft division president Sarah Bond recently reported.
Although it may easily seem that Bond wants to give water to her own mill, it must be said that Blizzard is now part of Microsoft after the mega-acquisition of Activision, so the president of Xbox evidently has in hand the real data on which to base the statement in question.
In fact, it is very likely that the launch of the game within the catalog of Game Pass led to a sudden increase in the amount of players playing Diablo 4 across Xbox.
Probably thanks to Game Pass
“We're integrating Activision Blizzard King games into our services, we just launched Diablo 4 in Game Pass, and Xbox has quickly become the number one platform for the game in question,” Sarah Bond said in a statement sent to Windows Central, as reported by the site in question.
“We're integrating Battle.net as we launched Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and preparing for the arrival of Hellblade 2, Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle.” This, however, could also confirm the idea that these titles could all be present in the Xbox Games Showcase in June.
At the same time, Bond also reported that Microsoft is building a game preservation and compatibility team for the foreseeable future.
The fact that we are talking about a greater number of players for Diablo 4 does not necessarily have to do with sales, considering that we are talking about access through Game Pass, but given that the title in question is a live service, this mode of use of the game could still represent an important element for Blizzard.
