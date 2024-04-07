Diablo 4 is a particularly popular cross-platform game, but it turns out that the platform on which there is the greatest number of players it seems to be Xboxas Microsoft division president Sarah Bond recently reported.

Although it may easily seem that Bond wants to give water to her own mill, it must be said that Blizzard is now part of Microsoft after the mega-acquisition of Activision, so the president of Xbox evidently has in hand the real data on which to base the statement in question.

In fact, it is very likely that the launch of the game within the catalog of Game Pass led to a sudden increase in the amount of players playing Diablo 4 across Xbox.