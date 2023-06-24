In the months leading up to the release, the fact had emerged that Diablo 4 it should have been one of the few PC games to support the technology Direct Storagebut this didn’t happen at launch – however, this will be corrected later and support for DirectStorage will be added via a patches.

As reported by Blizzard to PCGamer, Microsoft DirectStorage is not currently “enabled”, but “we plan to enable it in the futureIn fact, news of Diablo 4’s DirectStorage support surfaced last March, but the issue hasn’t been confirmed in the launch version of the game.

We look forward to seeing when support for this feature will be added, which should significantly decrease Diablo 4 loading times. Using DirectStorage should compress the wait times during the loading initial and also in the use of the teleport, speeding up the management of archive data.

Based on the DLL files found within the game, it appears that Diablo 4 uses DirectStorage version 1.0.2, which should not include GPU decompression and should rely mostly on CPU work, which may increase a bit the load on this component.