Blizzard has confirmed it intends to support Diablo 4 for a long time both through the Seasons and with real ones expansions that will come published annually.

This detail came from an interview granted by Rod Fergusson, the general manager of the series, to Dexerto, in which he promises a lasting support for Diablo 4 represented by quarterly seasons and yearly expansions.

“When you look at the launch of the game and this first season, we look at it as one foundation on which to build for the future. So as we look at our quarterly seasons and our yearly expansions, these are the things we’re focusing on for our live-service model,” Fergusson said.

“We have plans. We have storylines that extend far beyond the future. We’re always jumping forward in seasons and expansions, so it’s something we’ll be doing for a long time. We’re excited.”

“When we look back we immediately realize that 11 years have passed between Diablo 3 and Diablo 4, we feel like we fell short of our players, our community and what they deserve. It is something we are correcting in Diablo 4 with our seasons and expansions.”