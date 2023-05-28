Blizzard has announced a special initiative for the launch of Diablo 4with a challenge which will allow, for some players, to have their own name immortalized on a statue of Lilithbut this seems to have already sparked some controversy.

The challenge is reach level 100 in Hardcore mode among the first in the world: as explained by Blizzard, the first 1000 players in the world who reach level 100 in Hardcore mode will have their name immortalized on the statue in question, if they tweet the proof of this milestone with the hashtag #Diablo4Hardcore.

You can find all the information about the “Make Your Mark” initiative at this addresswith the initiative scheduled to start on June 1, 2023. However, various users have already started pointing out possible inequities in this challenge management system.

They’ve been there before controversy on those who will have early access to Diablo 4, but the head of the series, Rod Fergusson, reported that the progress will still be reset for everyone at the start of the challenge. However, the outcry continued due to the presence of journalists, influencers and others who will have gotten to know the game well before the others, which could be a great advantage.

In any case, the challenge should still take place without any particular hitches, except for further choices by Blizzard, which could exclude some “advantaged” users. Furthermore, it is not certain that the statue of Lilith is really destined to contain 1000 names, given that the challenge will still close on September 1st, regardless of the number of players who have reached the goal.

In the meantime, we’ve seen a live action launch trailer for the Blizzard game as well as a narrative one, as well as its accessibility features.