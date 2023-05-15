The Diablo saga has long offered deep and lore-rich plots. Also Diablo 4 it will not be outdone, but more precisely what kind of atmosphere can we expect? According to Blizzard, the darker and more tragic ever.

Diablo 4 analyzes the origins of the Sanctuary, how this world survived in the decades following the destruction of half of the population by Malthael in Diablo III: Reaper of Souls and the stories of new characters with whom we will be able to interact during the game. Blizzard has unveiled some additional details in a new video in which several of the game’s writers tell what they call Diablo’s darkest story.

“Diablo IV is a tragedy unfolding,” the writer explained Eden Trujillo. “It’s a story that we wanted to create around people. Not just the apocalyptic elements that surround the story. And that’s something we’ve really tried to bring to you as part of the Diablo storytelling.”

We remind you that Diablo 4 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as of June 6, 2023.

In our test we explained to you that “The first contact with Diablo IV left us stunned: the game seems really huge, full of content and potentially able to keep players glued for hundreds of hours in an attempt to maximize their And the most incredible thing is that in our test we limited ourselves to scratching only the surface of this immense game: 25 levels out of 100, 3 classes out of 5, a single act of history out of at least 5 or 6 that will make up the entire plot. Clearly there are many secondary elements that require more attention and that will have to be explored separately, but for now what we have seen and played we have really enjoyed it very much.