Diablo 4 is just days away from launching on Steam, and one obvious question that’s arising following the news of its storefront jump – will it work on Steam Deck? -has finally been answered by Blizzard. And it’s good news, taking the form of a ‘Steam Deck Verified’ yes.

I’ll be honest, I’ve not actually played Diablo 4, but its predecessor was an absolute treat to have easily, portably to hand on Switch, so I can very much see why fans of Blizzard’s latest would be keen for news on its Steam Deck compatibility.

And, thankfully, Diablo’s global community development director Adam Fletcher had good news to share when he broached the topic in response to fan queries on social media. “We can happily say,” Fletcher wrote, “that Diablo 4 will be Steam Deck Verified starting next Tuesday with the launch of the game on Steam and the start of Season of Blood!”.



Diablo 4 comes to Steam on the same day its Season of Blood begins.Watch on YouTube

So there you go, pleasingly portable Diablo 4 is in sight – and hopefully its Verified status means ‘runs decently well on Steam Deck’ rather than ‘technically runs on Steam Deck insofar as it probably won’t make you or the machine explode while playing ‘ type of Steam Deck Verification that Valve tends to hand out when it’s dealing with major triple-A games.

All will be revealed with Diablo 4 comes to Steam Deck next Tuesday, 17th October – the same day, as Fletcher notes, that Diablo 4’s second season, the Season of Blood, arrives. This one promises the likes of a new vampire hunter quest line, 22 new vampire powers, new monster types and variants, plus a new seasonal event, as is discussed more thoroughly over here.