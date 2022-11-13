In an interview with IGN, game director Joe Shely and Blizzard general manager Rod Fergusson explained what players can expect from Blizzard.open world from Diablo 4. From their words we learn that the game will offer lots of freedom and side missionsbut that the focus remains on the plot and the main campaign.

“One of the concerns with highlighting the term” open world “is that people have that notion of the genre related to Breath of the Wild, like” oh, it’s completely organic, I can go anywhere and do anything and eventually I can understand it. alone. “This is not really our case.” Fergusson said. “Our story allows for a non-linear approach, but there is a plot. We wanted to have a beginning, a center part and an end. We wanted to start in a certain place, we wanted to end in a certain place.”

Fergusson explains that Diablo 4 offers quite one “branched history”, where players can choose the order in which to undertake the main parts. In the middle there will be the possibility to explore the game world and try your hand at side missions or ignore them.

“This is the beauty of the open world, there are a lot of side missions, there are a lot of things you can do that are not on the” golden path “of the main campaign,” added Fergusson. “The campaign path is a branched path where you can then decide when to tackle those branches and in what order.”

Apparently Diablo 4 it will overflow with secondary activitiesso much so that, as revealed by director Joe Shely, the Blizzard team was practically forced to reduce some of the content because the game world was too “dense”.

“As you explore the game world, there are many things to do, whether you are on horseback or on foot,” said Shely. “We actually had so many activities to do that getting around the game world on horseback was challenging.”

Speaking of the open world, Fergusson told a very interesting anecdote. When he was working on Gears of War 5 (before moving on to Blizzard), the development team got to meet open world designers from other games, who explained that the idea of ​​open world “is a bit of an illusion”since in reality most of the players who want it want to be guided during the adventure at the same time.

“The players say they want open worlds and freedom of choice,” said Fergusson. “But they also want to be told where to go.”

Diablo 4 is currently in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. It currently does not yet have a release date set in stone, but rumors have it that it will be released in the spring of 2023, with the official announcement scheduled for The Game Awards 2022 in December.