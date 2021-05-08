Activision held an investor conference on May 4 where they shared that Diablo 4 will be a breakthrough in the art of ARPGs. It was Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre who took the opportunity to talk about upcoming Diablo games from Blizzard. Among his comments, Alegre was quite optimistic about the future of Diablo games that the publisher has in the works.
Blizzard has three Diablo games in active development: Diablo 2: Resurrected, Diablo: Immortal, and Diablo 4. According to Alegre, the games are set to truly expand and delight the community and exceed their expectations. Each game has different objectives, but all are geared towards offering deep experiences within the lore of Diablo. The most relevant piece of information given is that for Activision, Diablo 4 will be an advance in the art within the ARPG.
Diablo 2: Resurrected is thinking to bring a classic game to modern standards, and will even support old saved games. Diablo Immortal, which is still on track to launch later this year, aims to expand the series’ audience and bring an authentic version of the classic series to mobile devices. Diablo 4, however, is what Activision He feels like he will advance the art of the action RPG genre.
Activision Blizzard has apparently had a very positive reception of what they showed at BlizzCon in February. Since then, the team has continued to progress through significant development milestones. Yes Diablo 4 will live up to Diablo’s legacy, and specifically Diablo 2, and if it is finally true that Diablo 4 will be an advance in the art within the ARPG, it is something that we will only know when we have the game.
