Joe Piepiora, associate game director of Diablo 4explained in an interview that the game it was not meant to last forever: Although the experience promises a lot of substance, after reaching level 100 the contents will run out and also the degree of challenge will only increase up to a certain point, culminating in the clash with a mysterious final boss.

Headlining a new beta in May, Diablo 4 “wasn’t meant to be played forever,” Piepiora said. “There are creatures that you will continue to face at increasing difficulty, beyond level 100, but these are content where you will try to simply challenge yourself rather than get infinite rewards and progress.”

At some point after level 100 we will in fact be able to count on top quality equipment and will therefore be able to make a series of changes to the character until we feel that we have maximized the build. Only then can we deal with the final boss of dungeonsin a battle that will take several attempts to overcome.

“At level 100 we will have this final boss fight which we’ve adjusted to be extraordinarily difficult,” revealed the associate game director. “Level 100 users will be faced with a really complex challenge, and our hope is that you can take your class, understand the build, maximize all its elements and then finally dedicate yourself to this tough fight.”

This particular boss, which for the moment does not have a name yet, will not give you particularly powerful equipment, since by then you will already have the best items. Rather, it is a challenge designed to give you a sense of accomplishment since once you pass you will have effectively completed the game.