The Spiritist Class in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred was presented by Blizzard with a spectacular trailer showing the character in action, strong in the experiences that have marked his past and that now allow him to face the infernal hordes in the jungle of Nahantu.

Experienced and determined warrior, forged by a thousand battles, The Spiritist can interact with the spirits of his land and call upon their aid during combat, unleashing absolutely devastating maneuvers to rout their opponents.

In the video we see the character holding his spear and making his way through hordes of dark creatures, unleashing attacks that involve the different elements and show off a surprising directional variety between sprints, jumps and emissions.

The Spiritist will, however, be just one of the contents of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, which will aim to enrich Diablo 4 with several new features.