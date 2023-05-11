A new livestream presentation was held today on Diablo 4especially focused on post-launch content planned for the Blizzard game, of which we now therefore know something more.

The developers specifically spoke about Seasonswhich will be released quarterly and will allow you to see new features, content, quests, Battle Passes, legendary items and other structural and content changes for Diablo 4. They will also be an opportunity to introduce new concepts and ideas into the world of Sanctuaries.

Season 1 will begin between mid and late July 2023, therefore just over a month after the release date of Diablo 4. However, to take part in the contents of the season it will be necessary to have concluded the initial Campaign.

Season Journey it is the system that keeps track of the “journey” made by the player through the Seasons, making the path between the objectives and the chapters to be completed within these more clear and collecting various information on the various Seasons. Each completed objective of this unlocks a certain amount of Favor, which is the resource needed to level up between the tiers of the Battle Pass.

With every season comes a new one Battle Passes which allows you to obtain rewards, with 27 free and 63 Premium tiers, linked to various cosmetic items, with the latter that can be unlocked by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass.

Battle Passes are basically about three types: the free one, the Premium which will cost 1000 Platinum (the in-game currency, price which corresponds to approximately 9.99 dollars) and the Accelerated Battle Pass, which includes 20 more tier skips, an exclusive emote and more for 2,800 Platinum ( $24.99). Through the shop in the game it will also be possible to vary the appearance of your character in a very broad and profound way. In any case, these are always cosmetic elements that have no real reflection in the gameplay.

We remind you that the Server Slam beta is coming from May 12th to 14th, as the trailer with the press acknowledgments on the first public beta also reminds us.