Some players claim they have erroneously activated Battle Pass Premium Of Diablo 4 For fault of the interface game of Season 1, accusing Blizzard of having created it with superficiality or of having created it specifically to mislead users.

But let’s go step by step. Many gamers say they accidentally activated Diablo 4 Battle Pass Premium, especially on consoles. According to their testimonials, when examining the Season interface, the cursor is automatically placed on the “Activate Battle Pass Premium” button, which by the way is one step away from the one used to check the seasonal progress. The other big problem is that once you click on this option, the unlocking of the Battle Pass Premium happens immediately, without first confirmation pop-up.

To give a better idea of how simple it is to activate by mistake the Premium Battle Pass, take a look at the video below, recorded by streamer Rurikhan during a livestream.

In any case, we specify that the problem occurs only for those users who have at least 1,000 silver coins, or the amount necessary to activate the Premium Pass, or a guaranteed free unlock with the purchase of the Deluxe and the Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4. Otherwise the page for the purchase of Silver should open, thus allowing players to block the operation and not spend real money by mistake.

In his case Rurikhan explained that he was saving his free unlock for a future season, as he didn’t have time to spend on the current one.