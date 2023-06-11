Blizzard has released the updates 1.010 and 1.09 For Diablo 4understood above all as corrective interventions for fix some problems that affected the necromancer and other aspects of the game, in the first few days after launch.

Update 1.010 refers to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S while update 1.09 is dedicated to PS4 and Xbox One, but it is essentially the same patcheswhich mainly fixes some errors and bugs, in particular the following:

Fixed an issue with the Necromancer, which sometimes caused the character selection screen to freeze

Fixed an issue where control inputs became unresponsive after a teleport or after exiting a dungeon

Fixed a graphical issue where some black textures flashed after teleporting to some villages

In the official notes of Blizzard, these three points are mainly reported as corrections made for both updates on all platforms. In the meantime, we’ve seen that Diablo 4 is setting new records for contemporary players every day, and what is the most used character class by players has also been revealed.