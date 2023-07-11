In response to a user on Twitter, the global community manager Adam Fletcher hinted that the development team are taking into consideration the requests of the fans for a system similar to Diablo 3 Rebirth, which therefore could arrive in a future update.

Blizzard in the future may implement in Diablo 4 a system similar to Rebirth of the third chapter, thanks to which players will be able to use theirs old characters from the Eternal Realm for the new Seasons albeit with very important limitations, which basically reset its equipment and level.

How does the Rebirth system work?

For the uninitiated, at present to take part in the Season of the Husks of Diablo 4 and all future seasons it is mandatory to create a new character from scratch. In fact, it is not impossible to import one that has already been created and registered in the Eternal Realm. This is not a new mechanic, given that it was also present in previous games of the Blizzard series and other similar titles, but which apparently is not appreciated by a not indifferent slice of players, mainly those who have approached it for the first time to the franchise with Diablo 4.

The Rebirth system, if it works like that of Diablo 3, would allow you to start a Season using a previously created character. However it will have to restart the adventure at Lv. 1 and it will not be possible to transfer previously obtained equipment.

In practice it is still like starting from scratch, but at least you can use a character you are particularly fond of and you can repeat the process for each new Season.