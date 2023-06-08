Diablo 4 is the protagonist of yet another trailerin this case the one that collects i awards from the international presswho apparently welcomed the Blizzard game with great, great enthusiasm.

The votes received by Diablo 4 are in fact decidedly excellent and tell of solid experiencespectacular, fun and addictive: exactly what was expected from the new chapter of the action RPG series.

Also in our review of the Diablo 4 campaign we expressed very similar concepts, especially appreciating the atmosphere of the game, the variety of missions and of course the immediate and fun gameplay that has always characterized this franchise.

Qualities that seem to have made everyone agree, judging by the results obtained so far. Diablo 4 is in fact the Blizzard game that sold fastest of all and it will be interesting to find out the figures it will be able to grind in the coming weeks.