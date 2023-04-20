Diablo 4 presented the Druid class with a new trailer in which the spectacular and devastating abilities of the character are illustrated, capable of controlling the elements and animals, as well as transforming himself into a ferocious beast.

While there is talk of another Diablo 4 beta that could arrive before the game’s release, set for June 6th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, we therefore discover another fighter available in the roster of the title blizzards.

In the video we see the Druid unleash small hurricanes against hordes of undead, create a barrier of rocks to resist the blows of a gigantic opponent, take the form of a bear or a werewolf and order wolves to attack his enemies.

In short, it is a character with a repertoire as broad as it is devastating, undoubtedly in possession of the skills necessary to survive in the ruthless world of the Blizzard-branded action RPG, which in a few minutes will be the protagonist of a new livestream.