Waiting to be able to try it with your hand Diablo 4 thanks to the beta coming in the coming months, the well-known journalist Jason Schreier stated that a group of people are already playing thealpha and that the former opinions are positive.

With a post on Twitter, the Bloomberg reporter wanted to offer another indiscretion on Blizzard, in addition to those related to the cancellation of a Warcraft mobile game that are circulating today, stating that some people are trying Diablo 4 thanks to an alpha test. for “friends and family”, ie limited to a small circle of people. The players apparently have signed an NDA (or a non-disclosure agreement) and therefore cannot share details and opinions on the net and on social networks, but according to Schreier’s sources, the first opinions are positive.

“Another Blizzard curiosity I haven’t seen reported anywhere yet: A lot of people are playing a preliminary build of Diablo 4 right now thanks to an alpha test for ‘friends and family’,” Schreier said on Twitter. “The players are under NDA, but I hear mostly positive voices.”

Meanwhile, the Diablo 4 beta client has appeared on Battle.net and the PlayStation Store database, a sign that we probably won’t have to wait much longer to try the Blizzard title. If you haven’t signed up for the beta yet, you can do it at this address.