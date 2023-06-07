Diablo 4 shows itself with another trailerbut this we are pretty sure you will really like to see it: in the video a Megan Fox dressed in an absolutely not exuberant way announces an interesting initiative related to the game.

Anyone who shares a clip of their own death in Diablo 4 on Twitter or TikTok using the hashtag #DiabloDeaths by June 8 will in fact have the opportunity to see their own death narrated by Megan Fox in the form of praise.

We speak clearly of the proverbial promotional icing on the cake of a project that is making a bang: Diablo 4 is Blizzard’s fastest-selling game of all and even the critical reactions so far are enthusiastic.

Of course you will find more information in our review of the Diablo 4 campaign, waiting for a further update based on the experience with open servers.