Although there is still no complete and official information, they are already discussing the microtransaction prices Of Diablo 4leaked online through some images shared through Reddit and quite explicit regarding the costs of some items.

Let us remember, first of all, that these are objects exclusively cosmeticstherefore they have no direct influence on the gameplay and do not change the game balance, but we know well how even these elements are of considerable importance within the economy of titles of this type, so as to generate large volumes of business.

They are also items that can be purchased through gameplay and in-game currency, but the latter can also be obtained by spending real moneywhich in fact allows the direct purchase of the elements in question.

As an example, in the images you can see a necromancer armor set that requires 2,800 platinum to purchase. Considering that the Battle Pass should cost around 1,000 platinum, equivalent to about $10, according to Blizzard itself, it’s easy to see how the armor set in question actually costs $28.

Another image shows another armor and mount set for 1,600 platinum, or about $16. Considering how the bundles of currency to buy work, which hardly correspond precisely to the amount required to purchase the items but are offered in regular “denominations”, it is easy to shell out up to about 30 dollars or 20 dollars to make the purchase of the aforementioned armor sets.

It’s still about unofficial and non-definitive informationbut it’s clear that the matter has already sparked discussions among fans, especially with the fierce controversies surrounding Diablo Immortal still lively.

If in general the idea of ​​microtransactions in an action RPG of this type is now quite accepted, on the other hand many point out that the prices are simply quite high, above all because it is not a free-to-play but of a game sold to a premium price of €70 on PC and €80 on consoles, as regards the standard versions.