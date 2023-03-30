Blizzard has announced that the next development livestream Of Diablo 4 is scheduled for next month, still without a specific date but scheduled for anyway April 2023in response to various requests for information in this regard.

This is a new installment in the series of direct updates from the developers, which began last February and has so far featured a significant amount of information provided within its episodes. We don’t know exactly the contents of the April episode yet, but it will probably go into more detail regarding more advanced gameplay aspects, given that the game is now quite close to launch.

The director of development, Adam Fletcherresponded to fan requests by confirming that the next livestreamed developer diary will air in April and that it will also feature an unidentified “special guest”.

Based on what was also reported in the latest episode, it seems that the next livestream contains information on the progression in the game and the endgame of Diablo 4, therefore elements of great importance for Blizzard’s action RPG, recently the protagonist of a beta session that has garnered considerable success, as befits a series of this magnitude.

Diablo 4 has the release date set for June 6, 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, apparently there is also an Xbox Series X: Diablo 4 Edition on the way.