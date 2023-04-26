Blizzard has released a new trailer dedicated to the classes of Diablo 4this time starring the Necromancer.

The video in less than a minute summarizes the main characteristics of this character. The Necromancer is a powerful spellcaster who can cast dark spells, summon undead minions and add to his deadly army even the corpses of enemies. They can wield swords, daggers, and rods in battle, but clearly the focus of this class’s playstyle is ranged combat using blood magic, shadow magic, and their own army of minions.

This is the last ad hoc video of the Diablo 4 classes, previously we have also seen those of the Enchantress, the Cutthroat, the Barbarian and the Druid. In addition, Blizzard has also published an in-depth look at the options and freedom of customization of the classes that players will be able to experience in the game.

Diablo 4 will be available from June 6th, on PC and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Before launch, Blizzard’s action RPG will be available to try again with the “Server Slam” beta next month. Furthermore, we remind you that buyers of the Deluxe and Premium Editions will be able to access the game a few days in advance. For all the details, here are the release dates and times.