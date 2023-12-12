From today you can get into the festive spirit thanks to the Christmas event of Diablo 4The Midwinter's Diseasewhich will begin at 7.00 pm Italian time today, December 12thand will continue until the same time on January 2, 2024.

It will be possible to participate in this limited time event by playing the Seasonal Kingdom with a World Level I or higher. Gileon, the bard wants to bring some holiday spirit to Sanctuary and plans to decorate Midwinter Square in Kyovashad for the occasion. There's only one problem: the decorations are missing!

To get them, you will have to head to the Shattered Peaks and eviscerate the Plague Demons pale blue to obtain the “Plague Fragments” and destroy the Glacial Shells to obtain the “Lost Relics”, which apparently represent perfect decorations in the Sanctuary.

Players will also be able to try their hand at Carnage of the plague victimsin which they will have to destroy demons who have erected macabre Totems on the Shattered Peaks, finally defeating their commander, the Red-Cloaked Horror.