There beta Of Diablo 4 is getting closer and Blizzard has found an undoubtedly original way to promote its launch, by commissioning the creation of the disturbing painting presented in the new live action trailers of the game.

As you know, Diablo 4 open beta dates go from 24 to 26 Marchwith early access from 17 to 19 March for those who pre-ordered. However, if you are in the area of ​​Cambrai, in France, an unprecedented show awaits you.

The painting that you see in the trailer, narrated with great charisma by the voice of Charles Dancewas in fact installed inside the Chapelle de Jesuites of the French city and expresses the gloomy charm of the world of Sanctuary.

The beta will allow users to try out different Diablo 4 classes ahead of the game’s official launch on June 6 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. But be careful: the progress made during the tests will then be reset.