Diablo 4 it’s a huge game and the fact that it requires constant online platform connection can lead to classic server overload problems al launchbut Blizzard plans to have few problems (or none) at this round also thanks to the work done on the beta tests.

We all remember quite well the disaster that emerged at the time of the launch of Diablo 3: with the game highly anticipated for years, millions of players rushed at the same time and the platform collapsed continuing to give problems for some time, with still several players who will probably have nightmares about the infamous “Error 37”. Even then the problem was the link to online support mandatory, same thing also required by Diablo 4.

However, in addition to the technological evolution of the platform, Blizzard relies on the research and solution of problems that the team has carried out constantly in recent months, taking advantage of beta testing as real stress tests to detect any problems in the system and fix them in a preventive manner.

Obviously it’s hard to rule out any issues and argue that Diablo 4’s launch will go smoothly, but Blizzard seems to be pretty confident with the work they’ve done so far. In a recent interview published by Eurogamer, game director Joe Piepiora explained something of what has been done in recent months to try to prevent disasters at launch.

“Each of these betas has been a transformative element in our understanding of the technical possibilities and what we can and should do to ensure the smoothest launch possible,” he said.

“When you have people coming into the game through different ISPs and different servers from all over the world, there’s really a lot of data that you can get that way,” explained Piepiora, who related how the open betas that were made available to the public they were not marketing operations to promote the game, but above all opportunities to carry out investigations and searches on Diablo 4, in order to improve online support.

In addition to this, the betas also made it possible to act on the balance by making various changes also based on user feedback, as seen with the skeletons of necromancers. Otherwise, we recently had some information on progression and difficulty in cooperative multiplayer, with Diablo 4 arriving on June 6, 2023.