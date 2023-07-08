Blizzard has made available a hotfixes after patch 1.04 of Diablo 4and apparently the update debuffs the Necromancerat least temporarily. This is because with the latest update the class was unbalanced and the development team is moving to fix it.

Just in the last few hours we talked about this character, indicating in a special the best builds for the Diablo 4 Necromancer: suggestions still valid, given that the problems they seem to occur at more advanced levels.

After installing the hotfix, the Blood Spear will “only” skewer a maximum of ten enemies: the weapon had become far too powerful and that is why the authors had to run for cover, promising a rebalancing that will take place during the Season 1 or soon after.