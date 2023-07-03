The Diablo 4 items in question they are: Doombringer (sword), The Grandfather (two-handed sword), Ring of Starless Skies (ring); Andariel’s Visage (helmet), Harlequin Crest (helmet), and Melted Heart of Zelig (amulet). You can see the images in the tweet that you find just below.

Inside Diablo 4 are present you are very rare objects , which many will never see in their game. The percentages of obtaining are in fact very low, but after about a month after its release the last of these has been found . This all happened about a week after these items were officially confirmed by Blizzard.

Diablo 4’s six rare items

To find an item of maximum rarity it is necessary defeat enemies of level 85 or higher. They can be obtained in any situation where a regular Unique item can be obtained. The first to be found were Harlequin Crest and Doombringer, even before Blizzard explained the rules behind the Diablo 4 drop.

Later Andariel’s Visage and The Grandfather were found. By the end of the week though, Ring of Starless Skies appeared and too Melted Heart of Selig it didn’t take too long. Of course, they weren’t all obtained by the same player, but were retrieved from different players around the world.

It’s about very rare items and aiming for such items is not recommended. It would take too much time and for many Diablo 4 players it would just be frustrating.

Finally, we remind you that the date and details of Season 1 will arrive next week.