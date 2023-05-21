What are the most powerful classes of gods Diablo 4? For now it’s hard to say since we don’t have the full game available, but the beta should allow us to get a preliminary idea of ​​the situation. Or not? According to the developers, in fact, the beta is not enough and the players have not had the opportunity to understand that the Druid it actually is one of the most powerful classes later in the adventure.

Second Joe Piepioraassociate game director of Diablo 4, the Druid is a class that increases in power drastically in the lategame, so much so that everyone underestimates its strength in the early levels: “The Druid is actually one of our strongest classes, at least according to our tests However, players have not been able to experience the full potential [del druido] during our betas.”

The main problem is that, unlike other classes, druids were unable to perform the quest to unlock the Spirit Animal system, which is a core part of its skill pack. Without it you can’t get an idea of ​​what the class is capable of. Druids and barbarians couldn’t get the best boosts because the dedicated quests are placed outside the beta zones, so right now there’s no way to know how they’ll perform in the long run. In addition to the basic class skills that you get from questing, there are also important skills at the end of the skill tree that players can’t reach with beta skill points.

That said, Blizzard has listened to the complaints of the players. While these classes improve later in the game, the team is keen to keep them interesting early on and have had no issues tweaking or nerfing abilities based on beta feedback, as they have done with the Barbarian and Druid in particular. And when they realized they’d gone too far with the Necromancer’s nerf, they corrected it again halfway through the final test phase of Server Slam.

Diablo 4 will certainly be a game in constant evolution. Blizzard also unveiled accessibility options.