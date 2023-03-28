There map complete of Diablo 4 is huge, apparently: aimage shows the entire setting of the Blizzard title and puts it at comparison with the beta and its scenarios, which limited themselves to a small portion of what the Blizzard title will really offer.

In short, the large locations that we played in the Diablo 4 open beta represent only a fifth, perhaps even a sixth of the places that we will be able to visit during the complete campaign starting next June 6 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Precisely in the context of that experience we talked about how the Blizzard title can boast atmospheres that closely resemble those of the first chapters of the series, as well as gameplay that appears very solid, precise and responsive right from the start.

After that, as per tradition, the weeks that separate us from the launch will have to be used in the best possible way to balance the experience: a path that will not end in view of the release, but will clearly continue over time, through punctual updates of the game.