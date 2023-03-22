The reactions and comments of players to the beta of Diablo 4 have already had the first effect: the barbarian will be boosted in the final version of the game. Many have noticed that the barbarian suffers a bit too much in the early levels, where the other classes have much less problems dealing with the first waves of enemies and the first bosses. Blizzard has taken note of the collective perception and has decided to intervene.

So the final version (or perhaps the upcoming open beta) of the game will see an enhanced version of the barbarian. Definitely good news for those who love close quarters battles. Joe Shely, the game director of Diablo 4, explained in an interview granted to GamesRadar that the barbarian emerges in the higher levels, because he can equip more items than other classes that greatly increase his characteristics and give him access to more legendary powers.

Be that as it may, Blizzard doesn’t want players who choose the barbarian to feel weak at lower levels: “So we need to rebalance the class so that its endgame strength is realized, but without making the game unfair at lower levels.”

So expect class improvements at least for the lower levels. One of the skills that could be upgraded is Hammer of the Ancientswhich does not seem to perform as well as it should.

For the rest we remind you that on March 24, 2023 will start there open beta of Diablo 4 on PC and consoles, in which other classes will be introduced: Druid and Necromancer.