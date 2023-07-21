Like any self-respecting big update, even the recent one patches 1.1 Of Diablo 4 has unleashed huge controversy in the always noisy Blizzard game community, which didn’t mince words to define the update as “the worst in history” by also starting the inevitable review bombing on Metacritic.
Patch 1.1.0a was released on the occasion of Season 1 launch and it brought with it a large amount of changes and updates also concerning the balance of the game, and obviously these are at the center of the controversies unleashed so far by many users, who have not appreciated some weakening judged excessive to some classes or similar things.
The Season of the Husks has only been available for a few hours, but the review bombing has already made itself felt, bringing the user vote up to just over “2/10”, far from the excellent evaluations it received from critics, which demonstrates how the coordinated action of the users took place for a specific purpose.
Diablo 4: nerfing and controversy
The problem seems to be a “nerfing” judged excessive on some classes, such as that of the enchanter, which seems to be very weakened, but it is not the only topic of controversy. Overall, critical hits and vulnerabilities have been lowered, making damage lighter overall, and various abilities end up with reduced damage rolloff, which weakens characters.
Even the cooldown system has been revised to try to increase the pauses between the use of the same techniques and has been lowered in general the rate of conquest of experience points. These are, at least, the aspects that are most criticized by the community, which has not reacted very well to the update, apparently.
However, we are waiting to see the developments of the situation, in the meantime we refer you to our special on the Season of the Husks which started in these hours.
#Diablo #patch #worst #users #review #bombing #starts
Leave a Reply