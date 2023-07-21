Like any self-respecting big update, even the recent one patches 1.1 Of Diablo 4 has unleashed huge controversy in the always noisy Blizzard game community, which didn’t mince words to define the update as “the worst in history” by also starting the inevitable review bombing on Metacritic.

Patch 1.1.0a was released on the occasion of Season 1 launch and it brought with it a large amount of changes and updates also concerning the balance of the game, and obviously these are at the center of the controversies unleashed so far by many users, who have not appreciated some weakening judged excessive to some classes or similar things.

The Season of the Husks has only been available for a few hours, but the review bombing has already made itself felt, bringing the user vote up to just over “2/10”, far from the excellent evaluations it received from critics, which demonstrates how the coordinated action of the users took place for a specific purpose.