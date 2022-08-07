In the last few hours, images and details taken from the Alpha version of Diablo 4 have emerged, currently being tested by a close circle of players.

A few days ago, Jason Schreier had stated that the game was being tested by “friends and family” and the first impressions of the title were positive. But obviously leaving the title in the hands of people outside the inner circle can cause a data leak, which happened on time.



The leak includes a short video showing the start menu and character selection. The images instead show the Barbarian and his customizations, with the changes that players can make to the character such as gender, complexion and other small details such as tattoos.



You can also see all the features related to the tutorial and the difficulty levels. In the first we note how the players can choose whether to have more or less in-depth explanations during the game, while as regards the difficulty levels, it is currently possible to choose between “Adventurer – World Tier 1” suitable for those who have never played the titles of the saga or want to play the title with less difficulty, while “Veteran – World Tier 2” is more difficult but rewards with more loot, gold and experience points. In addition there is also the Hardcore mode which involves the permanent death of the character.