Blizzard set for tomorrow, April 20tha long event in livestream with an extended presentation of Diablo 4destined to last 90 minutes and focus attention above all on the endgame of the game, but apparently there will also be room for a mysterious secret announcement.

The suggestion comes from Rod Fergussonresponsible for the Diablo series for Blizzard, who with a tweet wants to indicate the presence of very important and unpublished information to be given during the event scheduled for tomorrow, obviously suggesting that you follow the presentation carefully.

“Is this the one with the secret announcement or are we not ready to give it yet? to ask that question, it would really be a disaster.”

In short, it seems that there is some secret announcement of considerable importance that is still missing from the information given so far on Diablo 4 and that could arrive during tomorrow’s livestream. The appointment is therefore set for April 20 at 20:00 Italian time across the Diablo YouTube channel or the Twitch one.

The stream will be hosted by community director Adam Fletcher, with special guest appearance by YouTuber and streamer Rhykker, and guest appearances by designer Joe Shely and associate game director Joseph Piepiora.

Just yesterday we saw a new trailer that presents the Barbarian class, with the game having already entered the gold phase and will therefore arrive on the market on time.