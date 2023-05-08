Blizzard has released a new trailer For Diablo 4which rather unusually focuses on public beta awards staged in recent weeks, as evidence of the excellent feedback received so far from the game.

Usually, the “accolades trailer” refer to the reviews, but in this case Blizzard also wanted to record the positive comments received so far on the test version of Diablo 4, and so we see this short trailer complete with enthusiastic comments for the open beta took place in March.

In fact, the test on Diablo 4 seems to have convinced everyone a bit, even if obviously it was only a small part of the full game.

Meanwhile, there’s already a new beta coming in the next few days with the “Server Slam” set for May 12-14, so there will be a way to get back into the world of Diablo 4 even before launch. We remind you that the release of the game is set for June 6, 2023 on PC and console and in the meantime Diablo 4 is in the gold phase, therefore the development work is completed and the title should not be delayed.

In addition to the comments of the specialized press, in the trailer we see above all a montage of various cutscenes for Diablo 4.