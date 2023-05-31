Rod Fergusson, general manager of Blizzard, ensures that i server Of Diablo 4 I am ready to welcome the millions of players which will tie into the game’s launch scheduled for a few days from now.

Speaking about the recent Server Slam beta, which as the name suggests was organized to put the Diablo 4 servers under great pressure, Fergusson said that the tests carried out before the release date have been of great help to the development team for make the finishing touches and make sure the launch threads the as smooth as possible.

“We did all the work we could do to make launch day as smooth as possible. And we have a good feeling about what we did,” said Fergusson, who clarified that some unforeseen events could still happengiven the amount of users who will connect on day one.

“Never say never. We’ve done a lot of lyrics, so we’re prepared. But you know, never say never. Launch day might be a little bumpy, but hopefully we can learn and adapt, like we did in testing.”

Recall that the launch of Diablo 4 is set for June 6, 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Those who have purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game will be able to start playing in advance from 01:00 Italian on June 2nd. In the meantime, the preload is already available, so you can be prepared for the servers to open.