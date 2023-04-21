Blizzard has announced a “Server Slam” weekend for Diablo 4, due to run 12th to 14th May.

This will provide fans with one final chance to play the action role-playing game before it launches in early June. Any character progress made during Server Slam will not carry over to launch.

The server slam weekend kicks off at 8pm UK time on 12th May and ends 8pm UK time on 14th May, and is available on PC, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with couch co-op for consoles and cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms.

Diablo 4 has PvP from the get-go, in case you didn’t know, and many more endgame ideas.

In a livestream, game director Joe Shely called on players to “come slam our servers!”.

“We need as many people to log in and check out Diablo 4 and play the game because we need to test our servers before launch,” Shely said.

This Server Slam weekend offers players another chance to earn the rewards made available from previous betas. And, like the previous beta, this Server Slam weekend makes all classes available, sets the level cap to 20, lets you explore the first zone, Fractured Peaks, and runs through the prologue and act one of the story.

But it will also include all changes Blizzard has already made to Diablo 4 for launch, so expect the class balance changes the developer has previously outlined. You’ll also see launch legendary drop rates, rather than the inflated drop rates seen in previous betas.

Meanwhile, world boss Ashava will spawn nine times throughout the weekend. If you defeat Ashava while level 20, you’ll get the Cry of Ashava mount trophy for use in the final game.