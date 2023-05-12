Today, Friday May 12, 2023will start at open beta server slam Of Diablo 4, the very last chance to try Blizzard’s action RPG before its debut in stores, which will take place over the weekend on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. We summarize dates and times.

The beta will start at 21:00 Italian on May 12 and will end at the same time as Sunday 14 May 2023. The client is already available for download via Playstation Store for PS5 and PS4, up Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S and One and via the Battle.net app for PC. As with the second beta, access is open to all players, even those who have not pre-ordered Diablo 4.

Like the previous tests, players will have the ability to use the five classes of the gameor the Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Cutthroat or Enchanter, and will be able to play the entire prologue and the entire Act I. It will be possible to go up to level 20, but all progress made will not carry over to the full game .

During the beta it will be possible to face the world boss again Ashava, a huge colossus with two arms equipped with razor-sharp blades, hard scales like armor and a great desire to slice the players into slices. This enemy will appear starting at 18:00 Italian on May 13 and every 3 hours thereafter until 18:00 on May 14. If you manage to defeat him, you will be rewarded with the Cry of Ashava mount trophy in the full game.

There are others too prizes up for grabs with the beta of Diablo 4, certainly more accessible, which we have reported below:

Initial Dead Title/Initial Victim: Obtained by reaching Kyovashad with a character.

Early Pioneer Title/Premature Pioneer Title: Obtained by reaching level 20 with a character.

Beta Wolf Sac cosmetic item: Obtained by reaching level 20 with a character.

As this is a beta, there may be server overload issues with long log-in queues. As communicated by Blizzard, the objective of the test is precisely to put the game servers under stresstaking advantage of the weekend which is notoriously the time of the week where players have more free time to devote to their favorite pastime.