In a new interview published by PCGamesN, Rod Fergusson – general manager of Diablo – and Tiffany Wat – production director of Diablo – stated that one of the advantages of the seasonal structure Of Diablo 4 it’s the chance to experiment with new mechanics and new game systems in a unique way, even at the risk of completely breaking the game.

PCGamesN asked Wat and Fergusson The team’s goal with future seasons is to take fan-loved mechanics and bring them back in a new format. “We’re definitely trying it,” Wat tells us. “I have had many discussions with [l’associate game director] Joe Piepiora and talked about it at length. That’s something we’re trying out and we hear a lot of people love the powers in season one.”

“I think the seasons are an opportunity for us to break the balance sometimes,” says Wat. “Finding ways to break the game is part of the incredible fun of ARPGS. And why does the seasonal mechanic work so well? Because every season you have a new opportunity to introduce a new style of play, to find a new crazy power.”