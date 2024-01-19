Blizzard presented the new one yesterday through a dedicated livestream Construct Season Of Diablo 4destined to bring several interesting innovations to the contents and mechanics of the game, as we see in some details emerged.
During the live development update, Associate Community Director Adam Fletcher, Game Designer Daniel Tanguay, Mission Designer Madeleine James, and Lead Game Designer Adam Jackson revealed several pieces of information about Construct Season, whose release date is set for January 23, 2024.
Blizzard has reported several pieces of information about the new series quest which will be added to the Diablo 4 set with the new season, as well as introducing the companion Seniscalco, as well as details on the Crypts, new expeditions that are decidedly full of dangers.
New quests, new characters and various activities
For more experienced players, the new endgame activity, called le, was also presented Caudine Forksas well as various general updates on what's new this season.
You can review the complete recording of the livestream shown above, thus being able to recover all the information provided during the presentation event, which is truly a lot and heralds a particularly rich season.
As for the Season of Constructs, we also remember the presentation trailer with the start date, while for the end of last year Blizzard revealed the most popular classes and some statistics for 2023.
