Blizzard presented the new one yesterday through a dedicated livestream Construct Season Of Diablo 4destined to bring several interesting innovations to the contents and mechanics of the game, as we see in some details emerged.

During the live development update, Associate Community Director Adam Fletcher, Game Designer Daniel Tanguay, Mission Designer Madeleine James, and Lead Game Designer Adam Jackson revealed several pieces of information about Construct Season, whose release date is set for January 23, 2024.

Blizzard has reported several pieces of information about the new series quest which will be added to the Diablo 4 set with the new season, as well as introducing the companion Seniscalco, as well as details on the Crypts, new expeditions that are decidedly full of dangers.