Blizzard recently published a message on its official forum through which it explained to players Diablo 4 that the Season of Blood – which should have started in these moments – was postponed for a few hours due to technical problems.

“We encountered some Technical Problems with the current build and will delay the start of Season of Blood by a few hours to address these issues. As soon as we have more information, we will update you immediately. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the feedback you have provided and your patience.”