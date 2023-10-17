Blizzard recently published a message on its official forum through which it explained to players Diablo 4 that the Season of Blood – which should have started in these moments – was postponed for a few hours due to technical problems.
“We encountered some Technical Problems with the current build and will delay the start of Season of Blood by a few hours to address these issues. As soon as we have more information, we will update you immediately. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the feedback you have provided and your patience.”
Season of Blood, what to expect from Diablo 4?
We recently proposed an article dedicated to the Season of Blood, in which we explained that “The Season of Blood which begins today 17 October is the second phase, if we want to call it that, of the evolutionary path of Diablo 4, now a game -as-a-service in all respects. We had a chat with Joe Piepiora (associate game director) and Chris Klepac (senior game designer) who, together with lead artist Kymba Plushner, talked to us about the imminent future of Diablo 4 Let’s see together what dangers await us in Sanctuary.”
Tell us, will you dive into the Blizzard game in a few hours, or will you put it off until tomorrow at this point?
