Blizzard has revealed the highlights coming with the Season of Blood Of Diablo 4 which will open its doors on all platforms next October 17 and specifically revealed all the Vampire Powers that players will be able to obtain and exploit during the season.

Previously we have also seen the numerous and very important new features of Diablo 4 patch 1.2.0 which will arrive in conjunction with the new season, which include 5 new endgame bosses, a larger and easier to manage inventory, improvements to the horse’s maneuverability , faster level increases and the ability to take advantage of the option to skip the campaign even for those who have never completed the base game.

In the Season of Blood we will team up with the vampire hunter Eyrs, to face a new threat thirsty for the blood of the Sanctuary population. During this new epic we will not only face vampires but we ourselves will be able to make use of a wide range of Vampire Powers, which we will be able to obtain with a new resource called Powerful Blood and the respective necessary Covenant Armor. New powers, but also new enemies. In particular, players will have to deal with the Vampire Lord Zir and his army of Blood Seekers.

During the’Blood Harvest seasonal event it will be possible to obtain the Mighty Blood and Armor of the Pact more easily. In these events you will face hordes of vampires and Blood Seekers in various regions of Sanctuary.