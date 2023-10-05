Blizzard has revealed the highlights coming with the Season of Blood Of Diablo 4 which will open its doors on all platforms next October 17 and specifically revealed all the Vampire Powers that players will be able to obtain and exploit during the season.
Previously we have also seen the numerous and very important new features of Diablo 4 patch 1.2.0 which will arrive in conjunction with the new season, which include 5 new endgame bosses, a larger and easier to manage inventory, improvements to the horse’s maneuverability , faster level increases and the ability to take advantage of the option to skip the campaign even for those who have never completed the base game.
In the Season of Blood we will team up with the vampire hunter Eyrs, to face a new threat thirsty for the blood of the Sanctuary population. During this new epic we will not only face vampires but we ourselves will be able to make use of a wide range of Vampire Powers, which we will be able to obtain with a new resource called Powerful Blood and the respective necessary Covenant Armor. New powers, but also new enemies. In particular, players will have to deal with the Vampire Lord Zir and his army of Blood Seekers.
During the’Blood Harvest seasonal event it will be possible to obtain the Mighty Blood and Armor of the Pact more easily. In these events you will face hordes of vampires and Blood Seekers in various regions of Sanctuary.
All Vampire Powers of the Season of Blood
We report back to you below all Vampire Powers confirmed by Blizzard for Diablo 4’s Season of Blood, divided between major and minor abilities based on the number of Pacts performed.
Minor Vampire Powers (requirement: 1-3 Pacts):
- Waiting (1 Deity): The cooldown of your Ultra abilities is reduced by 20%. Your Ultra ability damage increases by 12% for each nearby enemy affected by your damage over time.
- Fangs of the Coven (2 Deities): Your attacks with summons, companions, minions, and bat pets deal 52% increased damage to enemies under debilitating effects. Lucky Strike: Your attacks with bat summons, companions, minions, and pets have up to a 30% chance to inflict a Vampire Curse when they hit enemies.
- Domination (1 Ferocity): Deal 24% additional damage to Stunned, Rooted, Frozen, or Frightened enemies. If they are wounded non-elite enemies they are killed instantly.
- Feeding the Coven (1 Eternity): Lucky Strike: Attacks with summons, companions, minions, and bat pets have up to 60% chance to restore 10 of your main resource and increase your damage by 10% for 4 sec.
- Frenzy (3 Gods): For every 5 Basic Skills you use, one of your active cooldowns is reduced by 2 sec.
- Heomancy (3 Eternities): Your attacks deal physical damage equal to 80% of your maximum Health to nearby enemies. The effect can only occur once every 4 sec. You heal for 1% of your maximum Health for each enemy hit this way.
- Contagion (1 Ferocity): Hitting enemies with direct damage infects them with a Disease. By inflicting Disease 8 times on an enemy, the infection is cleared and you deal 70% Poison damage.
- Serrated Spike (1 Ferocity, 1 Divinity): Thorns have a 10% chance to deal 300% increased damage and Chill enemies by 8%.
- Hunt the Weak (2 Ferocity): Deal 16% additional damage to vulnerable enemies. Enemies are vulnerable when afflicted with a Vampire Curse inflicted by your Vampire Powers.
- Embankment (1 Divinity, 1 Eternity): If you do not move for 3 seconds, you gain a Barrier equal to 40% of your maximum Health for 6 seconds. The effect can only occur once every 20 sec.
- Ravenousness (3 Ferocity): Lucky Strike: You have up to a 20% chance to increase your attack speed by 40% of your total movement speed for 6 sec.
- Resilience (2 Eternities): Gain 1% damage reduction for every 2% of Life missing.
- Blood Reinforcement (1 Divinity, 1 Eternity): When you kill an enemy, you gain Fortification for 6% of your base Life. When Fortification is above half your maximum Life, you have a critical strike chance of 8%.
- Terror (1 Ferocity, 1 Divinity, 1 Eternity): When you take a hit, you have a 14% chance to Frighten nearby enemies and Slow them by 80% for 2 sec. Guaranteed critical hit on frightened enemies.
- Imperishable (1 Eternity): Using skills heals you for 3% of your Health. This bonus doubles when you have less than 50% Life.
Greater Vampire Powers (requirement: 6 Pacts):
- Cursed Touch (6 Gods): Lucky Strike: Up to 44% chance to inflict a Vampire Curse on enemies. Enemies with a Vampire Curse have a 15% chance to spread it to nearby enemies. Cursed Souls deal 200% increased damage.
- Bloodbath (3 Gods, 3 Eternities): While channeling an ability you form a pool of blood beneath you. While channeling an ability into a pool, your channeled abilities deal 40% additional damage and you gain 30% damage reduction. The pool can only form once every 8 sec.
- Boiling Blood (6 Eternities): When you use a Primary ability with Overwhelm on an enemy, cause 3 Drops of Volatile Blood to appear. When you collect a Drop of Volatile Blood, it explodes and deals 60% Physical damage around you. Every 20 sec, your next ability always activates Overwhelm.
- Call of the Familiar (3 Ferocity, 3 Divinity): When you use a Mastery, Weapon Mastery, Macabre, Rage, or Infusion ability, you summon a friendly bat that attacks nearby enemies, deals 80% Physical damage, and has a 30% chance to stun .
- Fluid Veins (2 Ferocity, 2 Divinity, 2 Eternity): Deal 60% additional damage over time to enemies that are moving or affected by a Vampire Curse.
- Metamorphosis (2 Ferocity, 2 Divinity, 2 Eternity): When you use Evasion, you transform into a cloud of bats and become unstoppable for 4 seconds. Enemies in your path take 160% physical damage and a Vampire Curse.
- Moonrise (6 Ferocity): Hitting an enemy with a Basic Skill increases your attack speed by 4% for 10 sec, up to 5 times. After reaching the maximum number of stacks, you enter a state of Vampire Bloodrage, increasing your Basic ability damage by 160% and movement speed by 15% for 10 sec.
