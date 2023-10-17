Diablo 4 is about to get its Season 2, with the Season of Blood now upon us, scheduled for today, October 17, 2023, and a gameplay trailer dedicated that reviews some elements planned for this new series of upcoming events.

After removing a previous trailer due to some obvious errors, Blizzard has published another one, in this case focused more on the gameplay and some elements of the story that will characterize this new wave of content within Diablo 4.

As befits an autumn season, which starts right around Halloween, this is a send characterized by a rather horror theme, centered on vampires.

Season of Blood is available today for Diablo 4 and arrives with a bang patch 1.2which also modifies various aspects of the game, correcting problems and improving various elements also regarding the user interface and user experience.

The balance of endgame activities has also been adjusted and the timing of some events has been modified, as well as a general rework of the elemental resistance system.