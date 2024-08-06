Available in both the Seasonal Realm and the Eternal Realm starting at World Level III after completing a series of quests, the Infernal Hordes are a wave mode to be tackled alone or in company.

“The fury of the Underworld is made known with the rising of the Hell Tide, but this is only the beginning of the demonic invasion. The servants of the Lord of Hatred have awakened, ever ready for eternal servitude”, with this premise begins the Season 5 of Diablo 4, that of the Infernal Hordes.

As per schedule, Diablo 4: Season of the Infernal Hordes And available from today bringing with it several interesting innovations in terms of game mechanics and content, as also briefly illustrated in the Gameplay trailer which highlights the launch of the new season.

The many new features of Season 5

With a mechanic that can recall roguelite elements, the Infernal Hordes put us at the center of progressive wave attacks, with the possibility of selecting Infernal Offers between waves, with Favors and Banes to enhance the challenges, increasing the enemy’s power and the final rewards.

You can revive a limited number of times during the Infernal Hordes: once you have exhausted them, you will be consumed by the servants of the Infernal, ending your game. During the Hordes, you can collect Burning Aether, which you can consume to unlock new rewards.

After completing the last wave, you will also have to challenge the Fallen Council, composed of formidable corrupted priests, each with unique attacks. Finally, you can use the Burning Aether to unlock Infernal Spoils, which lead to summoning materials, items with a guaranteed superior affix, and a certain chance to obtain new unique and legendary items.

Among the fearsome enemies present are the Aether Lords, who can arrive in the Infernal Hordes and pose considerable challenges. Obtaining or crafting Infernal Compasses allows access to the Infernal Hordes, scaling in rank from 1 to 8.

Other highlights of Season 5 include more than 50 new unique and Legendary items, several new quests in both the Seasonal and Eternal realms that expand on their respective storylines (“Wolves and Lambs” in the Seasonal realm, “Eyes of the Enemy” in the Eternal realm), and numerous other updates.