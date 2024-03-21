This delay is explained by the rather intense work carried out by Blizzard for Season 4, which also includes the relaunch of the Public Test Realm (PTR), capable of giving players the opportunity to test in advance some new features arriving later and allowing developers to get more feedback.

The new release date of Season 4 of Diablo 4 is therefore May 14, 2024 , which is about a month later than when it was initially expected. This will obviously extend the battle pass significantly, also giving more time to those who will enter the game with the launch on Game Pass, expected on March 28th.

During the last Campfire Chat, which is the classic video event in which Blizzard communicates the news relating to Diablo 4 interesting updates have emerged regarding the Season 4 which it apparently will bring such significant news especially in the loot to have to be postponed to May .

The return of the PTR and many new features

Diablo 4 is preparing to receive many new features with Season 4

All changes intended for the main game, between Eternal Realm and Seasonal Realm, will therefore be inserted first into the PTRwhich will allow you to try out the new features of both parts of Diablo 4 in advance. The PTR will be available from 2 to 9 April before the launch of Season 4.

The loot systemi.e. the conquest and management of loot and objects won as rewards, will be heavily revised with the arrival of Season 4: we are thinking above all of a smaller quantity of objects provided as rewards but equipped with more relevant attributes and with greater impact effects .

The gold cost for enchanting objects has also been revised with more restrictive limits, so as not to reach the crazy prices seen previously and the management system for crafting materials will also be revised in order to better calibrate their rarity.

The unique objects they will be more accessible than before, with the possibility of drops already in WT1 and 2, although some still remain limited to WT3 and 4 and even Super Unique items (Uber Unique) will have a revised frequency, being able to derive from enemies starting from level 55, in the current cap of 925 as power.

Changes are also expected to the Codex of Power which now contains all legendary aspects, with automatic updates as soon as objects with higher aspects than those currently present are acquired. The new system of Tempering, which is a crafting that allows you to add attributes to legendary objects in a more direct way.

Another system is Masterworking which allows players to improve objects in a more advanced stage of the game, like a sort of next level of Tempering with 12 progressive ranks.