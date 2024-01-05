This means that Blizzard practically has two weeks to organize the Season 3 presentation event, so we can expect to receive news on the game very soon indeed.

Considering that Diablo 4: Season 2 is now over, the arrival of Season 3 is a matter of days. The Season of Blood should in fact end on January 23, 2024 and it is likely that the following season will start on the same day, so there won't be much time left.

Diablo 4: Season 3 it is now close so it should arrive in a few days official presentation from Blizzard for the new batch of content in the hack and slash action RPG, which will probably come in the form of a “Campfire Chat” event as seen previously.

Tight times, but normal for Diablo 4

In fact, it is not the first time that Blizzard has found itself communicating i details in close detail compared to the launch of a new season, as far as the game in question is concerned.

Diablo 4: Season 2 was also presented between 4 and 10 October, with the launch already set for 17 October 2023, the day on which the second season actually started without any particular hitches, so the timing seems to be within the norm also in this case.

Community manager Adam Fletcher reiterated the fact that everything is going according to plan and that the presentation will arrive shortly: “Everyone will be able to get to know Season 3 in the coming weeks, as soon as we announce the release date livestream dedicated,” he reported.

As for the contents of Season 3, among those confirmed there is a new endgame dungeon called The Gauntlet, which should be similar to the Challenge Rifts seen in Diablo 3, in addition to the Helltides which will be placed on an almost constant rotation. There may also be more inventory space, although there is no confirmation on this yet.

Meanwhile, Blizzard has revealed the most popular classes and some statistics for 2023 for Diablo 4, after the Midwinter Sickling Christmas event.