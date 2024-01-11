There Season 3 of Diablo 4 begins on January 23, 2024, as indicated on the game's login screen. For the moment we don't know what the name of the season is and what it will contain, but at least we have a start date.

Initially, the Diablo 4 login screen noted that the “Season of Blood” would end on January 23rd. Now, the writing has been replaced with the phrase “The next season begins January 23, 2024“. In practice, there will be an immediate transition to the new season when the current one concludes.

The strangeness in all this is that Season 3 of Diablo 4 has not yet been clearly announced. Season of Blood – which began on October 17th – had been presented months in advance.