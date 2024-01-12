Yesterday we reported to you that, directly through the main screen of Diablo 4, it had been discovered when we will be able to play Season 3 of the action role-playing game. However, we did not know when Blizzard intended to reveal new details on the upcoming content. Well, now we have an answer to this question too. The developer will talk about Diablo 4 Season 3 on January 16, 2024.

Confirmation came via the official Twitter profile of the gameas you can see below.

Blizzard wrote: “An unimaginable arcane power stirs. A new season looms, find out more on January 16.” The video shows a series of gears and the words “evil looms”.

This presentation will be followed by a Developer Update Livestream on YouTube scheduled for January 18, 2024 at 6:00 pm (ET).