Also Diablo 4 was in attendance at Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live with a trailer who presented the Season of Bloodthe new season coming this fall with release date set for 17 October 2023.

Blizzard’s Rod Fergusson and actress Gemma Chan introduced the next arrival of the Season 2 of Diablo 4, or the Season of Blood, which will arrive in the autumn at the conclusion of Season 1, that of the Husks, currently underway within the action RPG hack and slash.

Actually, Season 1 has just started, launched last month, so it’s clear that Blizzard has a pretty full roadmap for Diablo 4.