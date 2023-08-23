Also Diablo 4 was in attendance at Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live with a trailer who presented the Season of Bloodthe new season coming this fall with release date set for 17 October 2023.
Blizzard’s Rod Fergusson and actress Gemma Chan introduced the next arrival of the Season 2 of Diablo 4, or the Season of Blood, which will arrive in the autumn at the conclusion of Season 1, that of the Husks, currently underway within the action RPG hack and slash.
Actually, Season 1 has just started, launched last month, so it’s clear that Blizzard has a pretty full roadmap for Diablo 4.
Diablo 4: Season of Blood and Vampires
It seems that the defining elements for Season 2 are i vampiresconsidering that the trailer shows some villagers who are transformed into bloodthirsty monsters due to a mysterious and dark epidemic, with a tone that is even darker than usual.
Starting from 17 October we will therefore find ourselves accompanying Eris, an expert vampire hunter voiced by Gemma Chan and protagonist of the new history. Players are called upon to take part in the fight against these creepy creatures, which are spreading across the world of Diablo 4.
New ones will come with Season 2 content such as five new bosses for the endgame, a new quest line with story connected to Eris and the vampires and some new powers connected to this setting, as well as some changes in status effects and inventory management.
